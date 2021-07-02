Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 15.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,541 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $11,862,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 367,132 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,893,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,617,000 after buying an additional 19,099 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,727 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5,992.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,118 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.90.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $202.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.90. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $185.32 and a one year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

