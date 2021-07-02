Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 33,772 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,241,000 after buying an additional 507,255 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,245,000 after buying an additional 162,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $5,340,876.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,711,514. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $63.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

