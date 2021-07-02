Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 14,912 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 81.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REG. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $64.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.56. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on REG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.73.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at $479,845.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at $609,197.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,521 shares of company stock worth $3,142,997. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

