Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 1,004 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $383.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The firm has a market cap of $93.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.89.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

