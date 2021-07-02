Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21, RTT News reports. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

WBA stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.29. 1,342,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,453,072. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of -69.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.28.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

