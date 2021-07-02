Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Short Interest Update

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WKRCF opened at $28.95 on Friday. Wacker Neuson has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

