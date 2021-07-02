W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stock Position Lowered by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,888 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.4% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WPC opened at $74.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $78.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.51.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 88.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

