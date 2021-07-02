VouchForMe Market Cap Achieves $160,857.84 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $160,857.84 and approximately $274.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00052906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00018101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.70 or 0.00684481 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00080242 BTC.

VouchForMe Coin Profile

VouchForMe (IPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.