Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

VNNVF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of VNNVF opened at $64.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.41. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of $60.59 and a fifty-two week high of $74.91.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

