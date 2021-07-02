Vivendi SE Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vivendi in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vivendi’s FY2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get Vivendi alerts:

VIVHY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

VIVHY opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.23. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. Vivendi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.