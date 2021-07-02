Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Up to $46.56

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.56, but opened at $48.04. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $46.28, with a volume of 326 shares trading hands.

VIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of -1.72.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $664,621.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,660,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,742,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $63,291.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,242.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,993 over the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

