Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €103.00 by Morgan Stanley

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been assigned a €103.00 ($121.18) price target by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €101.57 ($119.50).

Shares of DG opened at €91.34 ($107.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €93.28. Vinci has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

