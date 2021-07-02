Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Stock Position Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Village Super Market by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Village Super Market by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Village Super Market by 0.9% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 356,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Village Super Market by 5.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 192,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Village Super Market by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 35,741 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Village Super Market from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

In related news, EVP William Sumas sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $42,986.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,460.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $23.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.14. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th.

Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

