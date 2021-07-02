VideoCoin Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular exchanges. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $32.25 million and $48,185.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded 42.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,289,646 coins. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

