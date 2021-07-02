Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $575.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $544.05. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $413.00 and a 52 week high of $577.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

In other news, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total transaction of $8,660,079.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,418,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total value of $2,643,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,148 shares of company stock worth $34,816,827. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.