Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.04 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Norges Bank bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,204 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

MET opened at $60.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MET. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

