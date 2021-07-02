Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 158,723 Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 158,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bpifrance SA acquired a new position in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $3,407,256,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $805,441,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,870,000. Bank of Italy acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,513,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,561,000. 42.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STLA opened at $19.84 on Friday. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 132.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11.

STLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

