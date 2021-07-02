Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 24.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,246 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 65,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,777,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,904,000 after acquiring an additional 100,446 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 591,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,263,000 after acquiring an additional 49,864 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

NYSE IPG opened at $33.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $34.43.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

IPG has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.