VictoryShares Protect America ETF (NASDAQ:SHLD) Short Interest Up 163.2% in June

VictoryShares Protect America ETF (NASDAQ:SHLD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 163.2% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

NASDAQ SHLD opened at $33.46 on Friday. VictoryShares Protect America ETF has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Protect America ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

