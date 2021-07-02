VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.96.

VICI Properties stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. VICI Properties has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in VICI Properties by 28.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 101,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 22,168 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in VICI Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 168,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in VICI Properties by 456.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 46,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 37,989 shares during the period.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

