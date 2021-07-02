VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $374.43 Million

Brokerages forecast that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will post sales of $374.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $379.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $367.67 million. VICI Properties reported sales of $257.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 98,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 15.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSE:VICI traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $31.15. 59,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,037,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

