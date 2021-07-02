Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, an increase of 137.0% from the May 31st total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 602,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VWDRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

VWDRY stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.8387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.