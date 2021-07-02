Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 112.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.90.

VRTX stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.98. 9,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,240,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $185.32 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,793.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Recommended Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.