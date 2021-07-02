Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) by 72.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRCA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.28. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, CFO A Brian Davis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,581. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ted White purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,561.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,500 shares of company stock worth $113,725 over the last three months. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRCA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

