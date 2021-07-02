Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

VRCA opened at $12.32 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62. The company has a market cap of $337.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.28.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO A Brian Davis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,581. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ted White acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,561.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,725. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

