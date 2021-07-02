Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,253,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,172,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after acquiring an additional 848,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,466,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,670,000 after acquiring an additional 814,249 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,405,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 7,689,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,188,000 after acquiring an additional 656,604 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRRM opened at $15.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.66 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.86.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verra Mobility has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

