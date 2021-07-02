Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Given New C$12.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.25 to C$12.25 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.47.

VET stock opened at $9.06 on Monday. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 3.19.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $290.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,548,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,847,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 801,877 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,689 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,573,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 26,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,461,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 746,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

