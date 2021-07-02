Verbrec Limited (ASX:VBC) Insider Matthew (Matt) Morgan Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

Verbrec Limited (ASX:VBC) insider Matthew (Matt) Morgan purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($21,428.57).

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72.

Verbrec

Verbrec Limited primarily provides engineering, project delivery, and operations services to hydrocarbons, mining and mineral processing, infrastructure, and defense industries in Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, and the Pacific Islands. The company offers asset management services, including engineering, asset inspection and integrity, maintenance strategies, and database development and condition monitoring and assessment; and specialist training services.

