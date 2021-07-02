Ventas, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Ventas in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

Ventas stock opened at $57.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.13. Ventas has a one year low of $33.82 and a one year high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,257,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,655,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Ventas by 427.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,280,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,309,000 after buying an additional 1,038,037 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,006,000. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in Ventas by 44.6% in the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,182,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,425,000 after buying an additional 672,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Ventas by 3,980.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after buying an additional 564,128 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.