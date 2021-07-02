Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will announce sales of $135.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $136.80 million. Veeco Instruments reported sales of $98.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year sales of $550.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550.20 million to $552.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $588.33 million, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $600.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $109,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 212,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 72,690 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.39.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

