Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $8,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $477,895,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,508,000 after purchasing an additional 748,232 shares during the period. Wind River Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,928,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,896.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 532,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,294,000 after purchasing an additional 527,610 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 358.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 470,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,795,000 after purchasing an additional 368,040 shares during the last quarter.

VT stock opened at $103.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.52. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $75.87 and a 52 week high of $104.51.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

