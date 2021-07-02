Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Up 98.4% in June

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 98.4% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,592.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VONE traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.79. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,581. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.06. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $143.00 and a 12-month high of $201.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.572 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.