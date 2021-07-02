Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

VMBS opened at $53.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.45. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

