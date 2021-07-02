Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.169 per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

VCIT stock opened at $94.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.27. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

