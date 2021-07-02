Vaneck Emerging Inc Opportunities Active Etf (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBND) Declares Final Dividend of $0.05

Vaneck Emerging Inc Opportunities Active Etf (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBND) announced a final dividend on Thursday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaneck Emerging Inc Opportunities Active Etf (Managed Fund) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaneck Emerging Inc Opportunities Active Etf (Managed Fund) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.