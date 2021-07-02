Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up 4.9% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.65.

NYSE VLO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.05. The stock had a trading volume of 50,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,559. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

