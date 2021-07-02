Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

VLEEY traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,282. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

