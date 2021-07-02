Vaccitech plc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share (NASDAQ:VACC)

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Vaccitech in a report released on Monday, June 28th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Vaccitech’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VACC. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:VACC opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. Vaccitech has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sciences Innovation Plc Oxford acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $10,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,832,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,146,414. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 726,875 shares of company stock valued at $12,031,875 in the last three months.

Vaccitech Company Profile

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

