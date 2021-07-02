V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of V.F. by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,283,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,785,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,821,055,000 after acquiring an additional 573,399 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of V.F. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,047,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $803,020,000 after acquiring an additional 56,875 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $754,215,000 after acquiring an additional 187,689 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of V.F. by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $647,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,099 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

VFC stock opened at $83.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.04. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

