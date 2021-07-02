US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $238.30 Million

Brokerages predict that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will report $238.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $238.60 million and the lowest is $238.00 million. US Ecology posted sales of $213.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year sales of $973.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $971.40 million to $976.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow US Ecology.

Get US Ecology alerts:

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $228.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.30 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%.

ECOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

ECOL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.19. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,512,000 after purchasing an additional 419,016 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth about $12,086,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,613,000 after purchasing an additional 272,219 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in US Ecology by 15.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after acquiring an additional 214,502 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in US Ecology by 2,072.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 114,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Ecology (ECOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.