Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Gap Up to $15.91

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.91, but opened at $16.52. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 84 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $665.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.11.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBP)
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.
