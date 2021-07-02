Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Gap Up to $15.91

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.91, but opened at $16.52. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 84 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $665.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) by 452.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,077 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

