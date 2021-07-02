Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Short Interest Update

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) by 452.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,077 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $15.91. 3,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,402. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $640.89 million, a P/E ratio of 61.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

