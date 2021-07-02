UnMarshal Price Up 17.2% Over Last Week (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. UnMarshal has a market cap of $10.38 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnMarshal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00004351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00045290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00128294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00169441 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,747.73 or 1.00330952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002943 BTC.

UnMarshal Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

