United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.080-$3.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of X stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.15. 292,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,760,202. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $29.97.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on X shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.82.

In other news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

