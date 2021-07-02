United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UMC specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications. Its core competency lies in its ability to produce high yield Integrated Circuit wafers, manufactured on a per-customer basis. The company draws its distinction from industry leading technology. In addition to wafer manufacturing, its customers benefit from services such as extensive IP resources, free-of-charge design libraries, and full front-end and backend support. “

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

UMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

NYSE:UMC opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 206.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 69.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Recommended Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Microelectronics (UMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.