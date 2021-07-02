Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,557 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Veritone worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VERI shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

VERI traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,918. The stock has a market cap of $625.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 3.22. Veritone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.85%. Research analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

