Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage comprises approximately 1.6% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $25,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,001,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,922 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,918,000 after purchasing an additional 117,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,127,000 after purchasing an additional 119,213 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,982,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,789 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,894,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $166.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,548. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.79 and a 12-month high of $170.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.83.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

In related news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $125,663.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,600.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,191 shares of company stock worth $12,583,605 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

