Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $38.85 Million Stock Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Safehold accounts for about 2.5% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 1.04% of Safehold worth $38,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 69.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 68.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 2,350 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $185,297.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,202,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,728,321.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 125,916 shares of company stock valued at $9,184,773 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Safehold stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,546. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.47 and a beta of -0.48.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 37.11%. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley began coverage on Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

