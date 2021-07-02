Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Searle & CO. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 6,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $370.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,412. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.73. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03. The company has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.00.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.