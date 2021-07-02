Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sharps Compliance were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMED. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 35.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 231,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 84,926 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 449.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 89,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 72,911 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 86.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 68,917 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sharps Compliance during the first quarter valued at $720,000. 44.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Shares of SMED traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,544. The firm has a market cap of $174.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of -0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $18.67.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $27.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research raised their price target on Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

In related news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $3,858,537.10. Also, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 13,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $158,132.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 654,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,889,484.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 484,682 shares of company stock worth $7,736,302 over the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sharps Compliance Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.